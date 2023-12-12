Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Takes $13.37 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 197,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,000. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 2.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of W. P. Carey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPC opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

