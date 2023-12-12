Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) to Issue Special Dividend of $10.00 on December 21st

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average of $200.92. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $153.55 and a one year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $21.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

