Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,000. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

PSA stock opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.64 and a 200-day moving average of $273.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

