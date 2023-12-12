Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

