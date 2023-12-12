Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.143 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $13.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

SBR stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

