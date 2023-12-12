Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 167.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 236.4%.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

