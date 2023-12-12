Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Plans — Dividend of $3.14

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.1358 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IIF opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

