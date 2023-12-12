Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4847 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MSD opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 609,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 117,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 195,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 677,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

