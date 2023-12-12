BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
