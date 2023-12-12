BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

