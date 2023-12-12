Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Woodward Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Read Our Latest Report on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 59.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Woodward by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 11.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Woodward by 594.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Woodward by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.