Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 25,716 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Chemed worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $574.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.95.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,950. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

