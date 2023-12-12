Ranger Investment Management L.P. Makes New $25.01 Million Investment in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 411,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,000. Triumph Financial accounts for 1.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,715 shares of company stock worth $3,558,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.