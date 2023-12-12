Ranger Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,394 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 3.21% of i3 Verticals worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $667.73 million, a PE ratio of -166.75 and a beta of 1.38.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

