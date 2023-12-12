Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $20.59 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Coty by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Coty Stock Up 1.5 %

COTY stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

