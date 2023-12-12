Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Skyline Champion worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE SKY opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.64. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $76.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

