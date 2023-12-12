Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Silicon Laboratories worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 210.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

