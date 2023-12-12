Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $15.42 Million Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASLE opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.78 and a beta of 0.30.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. Analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

