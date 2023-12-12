Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes $7.08 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.