Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 18,623 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.78% of IRadimed worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IRadimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $32,646.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $255,541.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $528.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

