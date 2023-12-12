Ranger Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.95. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 212.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 202.22%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

