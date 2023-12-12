Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $102.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

