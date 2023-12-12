Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,037 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.76% of Evolution Petroleum worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

EPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

