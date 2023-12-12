77,145 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

