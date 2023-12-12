46,442 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. AST SpaceMobile makes up 0.4% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

