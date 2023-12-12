20,859 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. CAVA Group makes up about 1.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

