Seven Grand Managers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Savers Value Village accounts for approximately 1.8% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

