Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to ~$1.26-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.4 %

HAE opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 262.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

