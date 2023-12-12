43,792 Shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Atmus Filtration Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.05% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at $938,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

