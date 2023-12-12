Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Intapp makes up 2.0% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,661 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of INTA opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $74,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $74,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,060 shares in the company, valued at $740,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,138.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,716,150 shares of company stock worth $105,678,351. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

