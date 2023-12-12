Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,570 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vale by 237.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,254,000 after buying an additional 6,410,009 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $43,953,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

