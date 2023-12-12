Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

