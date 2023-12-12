Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482,221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $101,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

