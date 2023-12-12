Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.4% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

