Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

