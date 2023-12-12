Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,513 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.