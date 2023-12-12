Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,180 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

NYSE DAR opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

