Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $293.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $297.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.