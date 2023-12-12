Seven Grand Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Corebridge Financial accounts for approximately 2.8% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,282,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 542,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.87. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

