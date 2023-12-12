Seven Grand Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Seven Grand Managers LLC decreased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up 2.0% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

