Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKWD. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111,077 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.