Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000. Kodiak Gas Services makes up approximately 8.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $487,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $684,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KGS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.