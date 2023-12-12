Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires Shares of 22,709 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

