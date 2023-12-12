Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

