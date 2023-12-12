Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 10.95% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000.

NYSEARCA SYUS opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

