Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 4.2% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.34% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 879.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 148,564 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,239,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 61,282 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

