Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SGOV opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
