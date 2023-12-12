Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.65% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEM opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $300.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

