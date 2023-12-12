JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.6% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,345,000 after buying an additional 369,804 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,607 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,965,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.