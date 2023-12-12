SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Has $2.32 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000,000 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

