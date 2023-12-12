Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $464.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $464.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

